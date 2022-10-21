Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Tips and tricks for trout fishing on the Smith River

Brown Trout on Smith River
Brown Trout on Smith River(Smith River Outfitters)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trout fishing in Virginia is allowed all year round, but trout stocking began in October and will continue until June.

Trout are raised in hatcheries and then released into rivers by the Department of Wildlife during the cooler months. There is a state-wide limit of six trout that can be caught per day per fisherman.

“They’re fun to catch in the water, but you if keep them out of the water more than a few seconds, they’re going to die. So, keeping your hands wet when you handle the fish, if you’re going to put them back, is the best idea. Then, gently take them off the hook and release them. That way, someone else can catch them too,” said Brian Williams, program manager for the Dan River Basin Association.

The Smith River is famous for its rare brown trout which are wild and are not stocked.

“That’s not a native species,” said Williams. “They’re actually originally from Europe, but they reproduce wild in the Smith River. So, a lot of people that are coming down here are fishing specifically for brown trout.”

Williams has some tips for the best times to cast your line.

“This time of year, I really like evenings the best,” added Williams. “You don’t have as much time because it gets dark sooner, but this time of year we have some late bugs that are hatching and it stimulates the fish.”

He also says that trout tend to stay in deeper areas of the water.

“It’s pretty easy,” explained Williams. “It’s just basically reading the water. You can see right here is very shallow. I wouldn’t fish here. I’d probably go out there where there’s some deeper water and you can wear set of waders. That’s really a good idea because the Smith, depending on the water levels, you can wade just about anywhere.

It is still important to be aware of when water levels are going to rise when fishing.

“It is a tail ray stream coming out of Phillpotts,” said Williams. “When they release water, it can go from 85 CFS to 650 CFS, which is cubic feet per second, which means you’re not going to wade. There is a number that you can call with the Corps of Engineers and you can find out what the water releases are going to be and we do have river gauges on here that you can also look at.”

When and where will be stocked can be found at https://dwr.virginia.gov/.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Roanoke City School Bus Fire
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Students dismissed on time after Lord Botetourt HS lockdown
Supporters and opponents of the Youngkin administration's model policies on transgender...
Transgender policy provokes strong response during Board of Education meeting

Latest News

One School-One Book
One School-One Book/Buena Vista City Public Schools
One School, One Book Celebration for K-7 students in Buena Vista City Public Schools
One School, One Book: Buena Vista students celebrate reading
Clear skies continue tonight with great weather to see the Orionid Meteor Shower.
Friday, October 21 - Weekend Forecast
Tractors, Trailers, Trucks and More: Fall Farm Machinery Auction
Tractors, Trailers, Trucks and More: Fall Farm Machinery Auction