Tips and tricks for trout fishing on the Smith River

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trout fishing in Virginia is allowed all year round, but trout stocking began in October and will continue until June.

Trout are raised in hatcheries and then released into rivers by the Department of Wildlife during the cooler months. There is a state-wide limit of six trout that can be caught per day per fisherman.

“They’re fun to catch in the water, but you if keep them out of the water more than a few seconds, they’re going to die. So, keeping your hands wet when you handle the fish, if you’re going to put them back, is the best idea. Then, gently take them off the hook and release them. That way, someone else can catch them too,” said Brian Williams, program manager for the Dan River Basin Association.

The Smith River is famous for its rare brown trout which are wild and are not stocked.

“That’s not a native species,” said Williams. “They’re actually originally from Europe, but they reproduce wild in the Smith River. So, a lot of people that are coming down here are fishing specifically for brown trout.”

Williams has some tips for the best times to cast your line.

“This time of year, I really like evenings the best,” added Williams. “You don’t have as much time because it gets dark sooner, but this time of year we have some late bugs that are hatching and it stimulates the fish.”

He also says that trout tend to stay in deeper areas of the water.

“It’s pretty easy,” explained Williams. “It’s just basically reading the water. You can see right here is very shallow. I wouldn’t fish here. I’d probably go out there where there’s some deeper water and you can wear set of waders. That’s really a good idea because the Smith, depending on the water levels, you can wade just about anywhere.

It is still important to be aware of when water levels are going to rise when fishing.

“It is a tail ray stream coming out of Phillpotts,” said Williams. “When they release water, it can go from 85 CFS to 650 CFS, which is cubic feet per second, which means you’re not going to wade. There is a number that you can call with the Corps of Engineers and you can find out what the water releases are going to be and we do have river gauges on here that you can also look at.”

When and where will be stocked can be found at https://dwr.virginia.gov/.

