Tractor Treat returns with a mission to help families

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A different kind of fall event is celebrating the season, local farmers and finding a way to give back.

For the seventh year, Wheatland Evangelical Lutheran Church in Botetourt County is hosting a tractor treat.

Kids can get dressed up and go trick-or-treating. There will also be hayrides, pumpkins and different tractors for families to explore.

But organizers say the mission behind this festival is different than most. They are keeping community top of mind and want visitors to think of others and bring in donations for the church’s community pantry.

“We are never going to solve any of the current issues that we all deal with in a singular fashion. But when we come together as multiple units as multiple families as multiple community members. We can significantly make an impact for the ones that live in our communities,” Pastor Chuck Miller said.

The event is Saturday from noon to 5:30 at the church. They’re asking donations of personal hygiene items like tooth brushes, soap, paper products and pet food.

