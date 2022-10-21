Hometown Local
Tractors, trailers, trucks and more: It’s the Fall Farm Machinery Auction

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 19th annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction is headed to Moneta October 29 at 9 a.m.

Call (540) 871-4356 to consign farm equipment, heavy equipment, tractors, trailers, trucks and more.

Click here to see auction listings and watch the video to see Shannon Simmons of Simmons Auction preview the event.

