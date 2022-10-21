U.S. Congress 5th District candidate profile: Rep. Bob Good

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rep. Bob Good is the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Virginia’s 5th District. Good is seeking re-election and is facing off against Democrat Josh Throneburg.

Tell me a little about who you are.

“I’m from Lynchburg, Virginia, went to Liberty University, graduate and finance degree would go back and get an MBA there after. And then worked in financial services with Citigroup for 17 years before coming back to Liberty 17 years ago and worked for 15 years in their athletics department as one of the senior associate AD’s for development. So my job was to be the chief fundraiser for the athletics department, leading the flames club, raising money for scholarships and operations and facilities for athletics. Served four years on the (Campbell) County Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2019, before answering the call to run for Congress.”

Walk me through over the past couple years some of the work that you’ve done that you’ve been most proud about.

”We’ve resolved over 3,000 cases in our first year and a half or so, and recovered $14 million that was owed to citizens of the 5th District by their federal government. That doesn’t mean we went up to Washington and got money to bring home to the district. What it means is they were owed by the IRS, the VA, Social Security Administration, or Medicare or some other federal agency. And they asked us for help. And we were that advocate for them to help recover again, over $14 million in the first year and a half. We’ve also sponsored 35 pieces of legislation, which is among the top three of any freshman, there’s about 50 freshmen in the house.”

If you are re-elected what are some of the things you have on your mind to continue to work on?

“First and foremost, to restore our freedom in this country. I would argue that in our country today, are we truly free when our federal government tells us what kind of a car we can drive, whether or not we can heat our home, whether or not we can travel, what we saw over the last two years with China virus situation whether or not we can travel whether or not we can assemble together, whether or not we can hold worship services or attend worship service, whether or not we can open our business or go to work, whether or not we have to get a vaccine or report whether or not we’ve gotten a vaccine, and what we have to wear on our faces, those kinds of things. Those were trampled upon by our government in the last few years in a way that we have not seen in this country. And I’m going to continue to fight for freedom, I’m going to continue to fight to defund the elements of our government that are funding that very tyranny that’s oppressed the American people, I’m also going to continue to fight to secure our border.”

What is your position on abortion?

“The Roe v Wade decision was rightfully overturned. That’s the only decision in the history of the country that’s cost 63 million lives. We’ve averaged 3,000 abortions a day in this country. Over the last 49 years, no decision in the history of the courts ever had that kind of devastation like that decision did. I believe in protecting all life from perception I don’t think ever taking the innocent life of the child makes the situation better.”

Why are you the best fit for this and to win re-election?

“Our constituent services have been the best of any representative I would argue in the last 10-15 years in the 5th District. So I think folks know, they can trust me. Everybody’s not gonna always agree with you on every issue, but folks know that I’ve done what I said I would do. I’ve kept my word, they know where I stand and I hope they’ll send me back to Congress on November 8.”

