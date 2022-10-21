Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving

An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something Americans won’t be thankful for this Thanksgiving: turkeys might be more expensive and harder to find.

In the case of cost per pound, birds cost about 73% more now than they did last turkey day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to a $1.15 last year.

It costs farmers more to raise turkeys now, due to inflation.

But when it comes to availability, the bird flu is to blame.

It typically spreads during colder months, but farmers have been reporting a large number of cases since July, when producers generally begin breeding for the holiday season.

Experts said there is a chance suppliers could add more turkeys to the market “at the last minute.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Roanoke City School Bus Fire
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%; down for the year
Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video
LIVE: Biden remarks on deficit reduction