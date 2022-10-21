‘A Walk in their Shoes’ raises awareness of domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An event in Roanoke remembered victims of domestic violence, and delivered a message of hope for people who are involved in abusive relationships.

The gathering Friday at The Salvation Army of Roanoke included a moment of silence, and the names of 77 people who have died as a result of domestic violence.

It also included testimony from survivors like Erika Ramirez.

“I am not a victim. I am not a victim any longer,” Ramirez told the audience. “I believed I could, so I did.”

Organized in partnership with the Council of Community Services, the Roanoke Valley Violence Prevention Council, Total Action for Progress and other organizations, the event included recognition for advocates who have helped many in our community move toward recovery.

“I honor the survivors today. I also honor the champions who walk the journey with them,” said Dina Hackley-Hunt, with the Roanoke Valley Violence Prevention Council.

The event was titled, ‘A Walk in their Shoes.’

Participants carried the names of domestic violence victims with them, as they walked through the southeast Roanoke neighborhood Friday afternoon.

