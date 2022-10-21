Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Warmer weather heads our way this weekend

Watching a coastal low that may bring clouds late this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Another chilly start
  • Seasonable temperatures return by the weekend
  • Foliage peaking next few weekends

THE WEEKEND

By this afternoon, a southerly breeze will kick back in which offers a warming trend for us by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s today with upper 60s to lower 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be anywhere in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s through this time frame. While it will be cool, we don’t expect frost to be widespread.

High pressure will hold steady throughout the weekend meaning we will remain mostly dry and sunny on Saturday. By Sunday, we’re watching a low pressure system that will lift northward along the coast which may throw some clouds into our eastern counties (along and east of Route 29) Sunday. At this time, it looks like most of the rain from it will remain well east of our region keeping us dry.

However, should the storm track even slightly westward, we may have a few showers in Central VA and the Piedmont.

A coastal system will bring clouds to eastern areas of Virginia Sunday.
A coastal system will bring clouds to eastern areas of Virginia Sunday.(WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The start of the week will remain dry with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper low to mid 70s. By late in the week, another series of cold fronts could bring some showers followed by another round of cooler air for next weekend. At this time, it doesn’t look as cold as what we’re experiencing this week!

Temperatures cool back down later next week.
Temperatures cool back down later next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Roanoke City School Bus Fire
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

A coastal low may bring just enough moisture for a stray shower Sunday.
Frost a factor again tonight; warming through the weekend
We'll turn slightly warmer Friday afternoon following another frosty morning.
Thursday, October 20 - Evening Outlook
Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/20/22
Chilly weather continues today, but we'll see warmer weather this weekend.
Thursday, October 20 Morning FastCast