Warmer weather heads our way this weekend

Another chilly start

Seasonable temperatures return by the weekend

Foliage peaking next few weekends

THE WEEKEND

By this afternoon, a southerly breeze will kick back in which offers a warming trend for us by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s today with upper 60s to lower 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be anywhere in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s through this time frame. While it will be cool, we don’t expect frost to be widespread.

High pressure will hold steady throughout the weekend meaning we will remain mostly dry and sunny on Saturday. By Sunday, we’re watching a low pressure system that will lift northward along the coast which may throw some clouds into our eastern counties (along and east of Route 29) Sunday. At this time, it looks like most of the rain from it will remain well east of our region keeping us dry.

However, should the storm track even slightly westward, we may have a few showers in Central VA and the Piedmont.

A coastal system will bring clouds to eastern areas of Virginia Sunday. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The start of the week will remain dry with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper low to mid 70s. By late in the week, another series of cold fronts could bring some showers followed by another round of cooler air for next weekend. At this time, it doesn’t look as cold as what we’re experiencing this week!

Temperatures cool back down later next week. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.