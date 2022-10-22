Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

2022 Adam Ward Preseason Showcase hits the Cave Spring hardwood Saturday

(Source: MGN)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School will host the 2022 Adam Ward Classic Preseason Showcase on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. with Oak Hill Red vs. Miller School of Albemarle.

Admission is $7 and includes both games. Children under five years of age are free.

The second game of the evening will be Oak Hill Gold vs. Massanutten Military Academy at 6 p.m.

There are multiple local connections throughout the teams this year.

Elijah Mitchell, former William Fleming basketball star, plays for Oak Hill Gold.

Curtis Peery, former Salem High School and Roanoke College star, is a coach for Massanutten.

Yerrick Stoneman, former alumnus of Galax High School, coaches for Oak Hill Gold.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Safety was at the top of mind for worried parents, students and district leaders after Lord Botetourt lockdown
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Roanoke City School Bus Fire
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC
Remains found of woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018

Latest News

Kolier Pruett POTW
FFE Week 8 Player of the Week: Kolier Pruett
The Carolina Panthers announced that star running back Christian McCaffrey has been traded to...
‘Carolina, I will always love you’: Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers
Dontayvion Wicks scores a touchdown
UVA Football Beats Georgia Tech 16-9
Liberty Christian Academy football
FFE Week 8 Team of the Week: Liberty Christian Academy