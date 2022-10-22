2022 Adam Ward Preseason Showcase hits the Cave Spring hardwood Saturday

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School will host the 2022 Adam Ward Classic Preseason Showcase on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. with Oak Hill Red vs. Miller School of Albemarle.

Admission is $7 and includes both games. Children under five years of age are free.

The second game of the evening will be Oak Hill Gold vs. Massanutten Military Academy at 6 p.m.

There are multiple local connections throughout the teams this year.

Elijah Mitchell, former William Fleming basketball star, plays for Oak Hill Gold.

Curtis Peery, former Salem High School and Roanoke College star, is a coach for Massanutten.

Yerrick Stoneman, former alumnus of Galax High School, coaches for Oak Hill Gold.

