Build it like a girl: girls were empowered to pursue a career in construction

Girls in Real Life Construction Experience
Girls in Real Life Construction Experience(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls of all ages were empowered to be construction workers Saturday, October 22.

Branch Group partnered with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for a Girls in Real life Construction experience.

More than 100 young girls put on a construction hat and get hands-on experience.

From building a house to using a hammer, getting to see a tractor, or going up in a crane. They were able to do it all and do it like a girl.

Tamara Taylor says she took her daughter Aubrie Taylor to the event to show her a potential career in STEM.

“I think it’s great though. You know, especially for kids cause a lot of times you think construction is something that guys are doing, not so much with girls,” said Tamara. “So, I think it’s a good event for them to get out and get hands-on, get an idea of something that they potentially look into in the future.”

The organization hopes to host similar events in the future.

