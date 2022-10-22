Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening along Route 626.

According to State Police, the crash was at three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928.

Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a 1993 Chevy S-10 south along Route 626 when the vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Neal was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

