Dry and seasonable through the weekend

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Cool mornings with seasonable highs expected
  • Tracking a coastal low pressure system
  • Foliage peaking next few weekends

THE WEEKEND

We continue to see temperatures make their way back up to seasonable. Nice, fall weather is in store for Saturday and Sunday as highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Lows will be anywhere in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s through this time frame. While it will be cool, we don’t expect frost to be widespread.

High pressure will hold steady throughout the weekend meaning we will remain mostly dry and sunny on Saturday. By Sunday, we’re watching a low pressure system that will lift northward along the coast which may throw some clouds and even a stray shower or two into our eastern counties (along and east of Route 29) Sunday. At this time, it looks like most of the rain from it will remain well east of our region keeping us dry.

**Should the storm track even slightly westward, we also could have a few showers in Central VA and the Piedmont. **

NEXT WEEK

The start of the week will remain dry with seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By late in the week, another series of cold fronts could bring some showers followed by another round of cooler air for next weekend. At this time, it doesn’t look as cold as what we’re experiencing this week!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

