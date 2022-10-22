Durham School Services hosts event in hopes of filling bus driver shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages continue to affect Durham School Services and cause students to be late to class. But they are hopeful that will change soon.

The organization held a community event called ‘Meet the Bus.” People had the opportunity to literally meet the school buses and talk to the drivers.

Ever since she was little, Rachel Patterson waited for the big yellow bus to come to her neighborhood. And as she’s looking to change careers, someone sent her the Meet the Bus flyer.

“So, it came falling out the sky,” said Patterson.

The event was hosted by Durham School Services Saturday in hopes of hiring 35 bus drivers. Patterson and 3 others filled out a job application at the event.

“I always had the greatest connection with my school bus drivers, and I love working with kids too,” explained Patterson. “So, I just feel like it would be so much to make those connections.”

At the event Patterson was able to meet bus drivers like Christina Dudley who loves her job.

“I think everybody tries to pitch together and teamwork and help out with the routes that don’t have a driver, people will volunteer and do doubles,” said Dudley.

Because of the bus driver shortage, they can’t cover all Roanoke City Public School routes.

“I knew there was a shortage, and it also is convenient because I have kids in Roanoke City Public Schools, and I was allowed to bring them with me to school,” added Dudley. “So, it’s convenient being a single parent.”

Durham School Services General Manager Chester Smith says they are just as frustrated as parents. But says filling the positions will resolve the issues. He encourages anyone who may be interested to apply.

“I mean what could be more important than getting our kids to school and home safely,” said Smith.

And that’s exactly what Patterson wants to do.

“A friendly face in the morning and when they get home and off the bus,” added Patterson. “So, just to be another friend in their life. Someone they can come to for anything.”

The starting pay for a bus driver is $18 an hour, and they are giving a 4 thousand dollar sign-on bonus to be distributed through increments. Smith says they will continue to host similar events in the future.

