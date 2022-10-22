LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Fire Department is doing their part to fight Muscular Dystrophy by collecting money on the road using their work boots.

“In the community or muscular dystrophy, I hope and pray that we can make a difference and make a change for other families,” says Tarrah Osmulski, a firefighter and parent, whose daughter is directly impacted by the disease.

Osmulski says initially doctors only believed her child had five months to live.

She states “She’s 8 and a half years old, we found out when she was 6 months old and at that time, we kind of just surprised with diagnosis that was given. A very grim outcome of six to maybe twelve months, which would put her about 18 months old.”

According to the CDC, Muscular Dystrophy is a mutation in a person’s genes, causing muscle weakness and limited mobility. The disease often makes some everyday tasks like eating, difficult to achieve.

Osmulski’s daughter defied all odds and is now thriving

She states “Through MDA and the advancements in technology, we have been so fortunate to see her go through three medications that have allowed her to still be with us and doing better than ever. Just from speaking you know, simple things like swallowing, simple things that we take for granted holding her head up. She can’t walk she’s in a wheelchair, but she’s does so much with her arms that she couldn’t before.”

Her advice to other parents is to be their child’s biggest advocates and above all be willing to change.

Osmulski states “You got to get out and live as best as you can. Learn to adapt. That is the biggest thing, learn to adapt.”

The campaign has raised $46,000 with the goal of reaching $60,000 by Sunday October 23rd.

Donators can stop by the Lynchburg Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart. Home Depot on Saturday and Lowes on Sunday.

