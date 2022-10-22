Hometown Local
‘Meet the Bus’ event hosted by Durham School Services to hire more bus drivers

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages have been affecting Durham School Services and causing students to be late to class.

Now, the organization is trying to find a solution.

They will be hosting a community event “Meet the bus” Saturday, October 21st.

“We understand the frustration that people are going through. We’re frustrated also. You know, we’re part of the community also. We also are suffering those same challenges cause our kids go to Roanoke City Schools also,” said Smith.

General manager Chester Smith says they need to hire 35 bus drivers.

He says this will help ease the situation and allow them to be able to cover all the school routes.

“So, just please work with us. Come out to this event. If you’re available and interested in being a bus driver or an aid or a van driver. Please sign up. We’d love to have you,” added Smith.

Smith describes the work environment as a big family.

He says the starting pay for a bus driver is $18 an hour, and they are giving a 4 thousand dollar sign-on bonus to be distributed through increments.

The starting pay for a bus monitor is $13 an hour and for van drivers, it’s $14 an hour.

You do need a commercial driver’s license but if you don’t have one, Durham says they will pay for the training.

When: Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center - 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24016.

