Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, has been reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday.

Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Friday night at her home in the Faber area.

Contact 434-263-7050 with information or, if located, 911 immediately.

