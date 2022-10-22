Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.

Credit: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, has been reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday.

Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Friday night at her home in the Faber area.

Contact 434-263-7050 with information or, if located, 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Safety was top of mind for worried parents, students and district leaders after Lord Botetourt lockdown
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC
Remains found of woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018
Supporters and opponents of the Youngkin administration's model policies on transgender...
Transgender policy provokes strong response during Board of Education meeting
House fire on Lee Ave in NE Roanoke.
One hospitalized, dog found dead after NE Roanoke house fire

Latest News

Durham School Services
Durham School Services hosts event in hopes of filling bus driver shortages
Girls in Real Life Construction Experience
Build it like a girl: girls were empowered to pursue a career in construction
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - October 22
Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - October 22