Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Veterans head to Washington with Honor Flight organization

15 veterans left Bedford Friday on a trip that would honor their military service.
15 veterans left Bedford Friday on a trip that would honor their military service.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a dozen veterans received a warm salute and send-off Friday as they left Bedford on a trip that would honor their military service.

It was the fifth visit to Washington D.C. organized by Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight, and the second since COVID caused the organization to take a break.

The latest group included 15 veterans whose military service spanned World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

U.S. Air Force veteran and Bedford Co. resident Delbert Garrison said he was looking forward to connecting with his brothers and sisters who have served in the armed forces.

“I’m thankful for it and I’ve been treated like a king,” Garrison said in an interview. “And they said this is only the first step. I’m blown away.”

U.S. Army veteran and Pulaski resident David Wright said he appreciated the recognition and respect.

“Us Vietnam veterans need that,” Wright told WDBJ7. “We need a big welcome home. And I think this is going to give it to us.”

U.S. Marine veteran Hannah Jordan joined the trip as a guardian.

“Being a younger veteran, it’s good to get out and do these things with the older generations of veterans and hear their stories,” she said.

Martin Leamy, a veteran himself and the President and CEO of Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight, said veterans from different conflicts share different experiences, but they also have a lot in common.

“They start out pretty quiet, then they start having interaction and the next thing you know, it’s like they’re a bunch of fifth and sixth graders on recess,” he joked.

Members from four chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution served breakfast, and waved flags as the veterans began their journey.

Cadets from the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps provided the salute.

The veterans and their guardians will spend most of the weekend visiting the memorials in Washington DC. They are scheduled to return to the National D-Day Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Students dismissed on time after Lord Botetourt HS lockdown
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Roanoke City School Bus Fire
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC
Remains found of woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018

Latest News

Meet the Bus event
‘Meet the Bus’ event hosted by Durham School Services to hire more bus drivers
An event in Roanoke Friday afternoon honored victims of domestic violence.
‘A Walk in their Shoes’ raises awareness of domestic violence
What's What With the Weekend, October 21-23
Brown Trout on Smith River
Tips and tricks for trout fishing on the Smith River