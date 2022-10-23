Another comfortable Fall day
Front could bring a few showers by Wednesday morning
- Temperatures continue to warm heading into the week
- A front moves through on Wednesday
- Foliage peaking next few weekends
SUNDAY
Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a few more clouds for locations to the east. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. A low slides up the coast today which will bring some extra clouds, but rain stays near the coast.
MONDAY - TUESDAY
The upper-level ridge will continue to build. Low and high temperatures will warm a bit. Highs will warm into the 70s and lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Our next front arrives on Wednesday. A cold front will push through the region bringing a few showers to the morning hours. There won’t be a ton of moisture with the front, so most hometowns will stay dry. Temperatures will cool slightly behind the front for the end of the week.
LATE WEEK - NEXT WEEKEND
Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday. A more impressive weather maker arrives for the weekend. Right now, next weekend looks wet with rounds of showers. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.