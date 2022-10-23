Hometown Local
Another comfortable Fall day

Front could bring a few showers by Wednesday morning
Another sunny and seasonable day.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Temperatures continue to warm heading into the week
  • A front moves through on Wednesday
  • Foliage peaking next few weekends

SUNDAY

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a few more clouds for locations to the east. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. A low slides up the coast today which will bring some extra clouds, but rain stays near the coast.

Mostly sunny and seasonable today.
MONDAY - TUESDAY

The upper-level ridge will continue to build. Low and high temperatures will warm a bit. Highs will warm into the 70s and lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Our next front arrives on Wednesday. A cold front will push through the region bringing a few showers to the morning hours. There won’t be a ton of moisture with the front, so most hometowns will stay dry. Temperatures will cool slightly behind the front for the end of the week.

A front brings a few showers on Wednesday morning.
LATE WEEK - NEXT WEEKEND

Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday. A more impressive weather maker arrives for the weekend. Right now, next weekend looks wet with rounds of showers. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and 60s.

