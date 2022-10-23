Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos(Eze Amos)
By NBC29 and Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street.

CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

Authorities say two victims are currently in stable condition, however a third person succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead this morning.

“Too many people are being hurt, too many families are being affected,” Don Gathers, community activist, said. “Folks in the community have got to figure out ways to try to prevent this try to stop it from happening.”

The Charlottesville Police Department stated this shooting poses no immediate threat to the community.

No other details have been released at this time. CPD says it will be offering more information Monday, Oct. 24.

“If you see something, say something,” Gathers said. “We’ve got to think about the families of these victims that are being affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Farmer with Cerebral Palsy Gets Help from AgrAbility Virginia
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 24, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 24, 2022
Customer pumps gas at the Shell on E Broadway in Louisville.
Gas prices in Roanoke fall 2.9 cents in past week, up 17.9 cents in a month
Transgender demonstration
Public comment period ends Wednesday for proposed transgender policy
We'll see a good amount of sunshine across the region today.
Monday, October 24 Morning FastCast