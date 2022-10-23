CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street.

CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

Authorities say two victims are currently in stable condition, however a third person succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead this morning.

“Too many people are being hurt, too many families are being affected,” Don Gathers, community activist, said. “Folks in the community have got to figure out ways to try to prevent this try to stop it from happening.”

The Charlottesville Police Department stated this shooting poses no immediate threat to the community.

No other details have been released at this time. CPD says it will be offering more information Monday, Oct. 24.

“If you see something, say something,” Gathers said. “We’ve got to think about the families of these victims that are being affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

