Radford City Police investigate shots fired near university apartments

Radford University Police officers report they were dispatched to Clement St. regarding...
Radford University Police officers report they were dispatched to Clement St. regarding gunshots that hit a university-owned apartment.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened near a university-owned apartment complex.

Officials say the incident happened Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m.

Radford University Police officers report they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clement Street regarding a gunshot that struck a university-owned apartment.

The Radford City Police Department was also in the area regarding a discharge of a firearm on Grove Avenue just minutes earlier.

It was quickly determined the incidents were related and that there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire incident.

The Radford City Police Department is investigating this incident. If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

