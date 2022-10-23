Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey

A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed.

United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence of the snake by passengers, the crew “called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation.”

When the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport at 1:15 p.m. local time, workers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with the airport’s wildlife operations staff, boarded the plane and removed the snake, the Port Authority told CBS News in a statement.

No one was injured in the case and the garter snake was later released into the wild, the Port Authority said.

Garter snakes are non-venomous and range anywhere from 20 to 30 inches in length, according to the National Park Service.

