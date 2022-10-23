Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey

CNN
CNN(CNN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed.

United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence of the snake by passengers, the crew “called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation.”

When the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport at 1:15 p.m. local time, workers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with the airport’s wildlife operations staff, boarded the plane and removed the snake, the Port Authority told CBS News in a statement.

No one was injured in the case and the garter snake was later released into the wild, the Port Authority said.

Garter snakes are non-venomous and range anywhere from 20 to 30 inches in length, according to the National Park Service.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
Credit: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.
Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Safety was top of mind for worried parents, students and district leaders after Lord Botetourt lockdown
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight
How one Vietnam Veteran finally received his welcome home after Honor Flight
Elote Alebrije - Mexican Street Corn
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
Morning stories for October 23, 2022
Morning stories for October 23, 2022
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake