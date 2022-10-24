Hometown Local
AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘Bama

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) celebrates with fans who came onto the field after LSU...
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) celebrates with fans who came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.

The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and playing this past weekend.

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa.

The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

