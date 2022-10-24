Buchanan County man arrested for death of pregnant girlfriend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buchanan County man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend.

Dustin Barret Owens, 38 of Vansant, was arrested Sunday after a first-degree murder warrant was issued for the death of Amber Dawn Compton, 35, also of Vansant.

Saturday, October 22, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was called regarding a missing woman. During the investigation into the disappearance, deputies found her body at her home on Sunset Hollow Road that night. She had been shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office, and was about seven months pregnant.

Owens was found at his home on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant and arrested early Sunday. He is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi facility. A mugshot has not yet been made available.

The sheriff’s office says further criminal charges are expected.

