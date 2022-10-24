Company releases $1,800 purse that resembles chip bag

(WDBJ) - Fashion house Balenciaga has released quite a different concept when it comes to personal storage.

A purse that resembles a Lay’s bag of chips has been making the rounds around the internet over the last week, with perhaps the price tag garnering just as much, or more, of the attention.

According to CNN, the fashion piece will cost a cool $1,800.

