Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election

The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here is everything you need to know ahead of casting your ballot.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here is everything you need to know ahead of casting your ballot.

How do I register?

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. If you need to register or check your registration status, click here.

Oct. 17 is also the last day to make changes to your current registration.

When does voting start?

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28. Your local registrar must receive your request by 5 p.m. that day.

Early voting starts on Friday, Sept. 23, at your local registrar’s office and ends Saturday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. Depending on your locality, there may be some changes to exactly how you vote early. Richmond, for example, is using a ballot-on-demand system. Learn more, HERE.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line by 7 p.m.

Where do I vote?

To find out where you need to go to cast your ballot, you can look up your polling place online or contact your General Registrar.

Some localities have established early voting sites in addition to the local General Registrar’s Office.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Yes. You will need to provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. For a list of acceptable IDs, click here.

What has changed?

Virginia has new congressional districts after the state’s supreme court redrew the lines following the census. With the maps being redrawn, you may notice polling places have changed and see different candidates on ballots. That is why it is essential to check your polling location because it may have changed.

What will be on my ballot?

Virginia kept all of its 11 Congressional districts following the 2020 U.S. Census, but many boundaries were altered due to demographic shifts.

Here is a breakdown of the 11 Virginia congressional races of the United States House of Representatives:

DISTRICT 1

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Herbert C. “Herb” Jones Jr.
  • Independent - David Bruce Foster
  • Republican - Rob J. Wittman

DISTRICT 2

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Elaine G. Luria
  • Republican - Jen A. Kiggans

DISTRICT 3

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Robert C. “Bobby” Scott
  • Republican - Terry T. Namkung

DISTRICT 4

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - A. Donald McEachin
  • Republican - Leon Benjamin Sr.

DISTRICT 5

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Joshua M. Throneburg
  • Republican - Robert G. “Bob” Good

DISTRICT 6

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Jennifer Lynn Lewis
  • Republican - Ben L. Cline

DISTRICT 7

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Abigail A. Spanberger
  • Republican - Yesli I. Vega

DISTRICT 8

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Donald S. Beyer, Jr.
  • Independent - Teddy Fikre
  • Republican - Karina A. Lipsman

DISTRICT 9

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Taysha Lee Devaughan
  • Republican - H. Morgan Griffith

DISTRICT 10

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Jennifer T. Wexton
  • Republican - Hung Cao

DISTRICT 11

Virginia's new Congressional districts.
  • Democratic - Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly
  • Republican - James G. “Jim” Myles

Chesterfield Referendum

Voters in Chesterfield will decide on a bond referendum. If approved, the county would use $540 million for renovation and expansion projects for libraries, parks and public safety buildings. However, the majority of the money would go toward schools.

Henrico Referendum

Henrico County voters will have the opportunity to participate in a bond referendum to approve $511.4 million in funding for proposed county capital projects. Henrico Deputy County Manager Brandon Hinton says this is the largest bond referendum ever proposed due to the rising inflation costs. Hinton says they’ll invest this money over the next six years.

Here is a look at what voters will be voting on in Virginia localities as listed by the Virginia Department of Elections:

Amelia County

  • School Board

Brunswick County

  • Alberta Mayor
  • Lawrenceville Mayor
  • Alberta Town Council Member

Caroline County

  • Town Council

Chesterfield County

  • Board of Supervisors (Midlothian District)

Colonial Heights

  • City Council
  • School Board

Cumberland County

  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Mayor
  • Member Town Council - At Large

Dinwiddie County

  • Mayor
  • Town Council

Essex County

  • Mayor
  • Town Council

Hanover County

  • Member Board of Supervisors

Hopewell

  • City Council

King William

  • Clerk of Court
  • School Board Member
  • Mayor
  • Town Council

Lancaster County

  • Mayor - Kilmarnock
  • Mayor - White Stone
  • Town Council - Irvington
  • Town Council - Kilmarnock
  • Town Council - White Stone

Louisa County

  • School Board Member
  • Mayor
  • Town Council

Lunenburg County

  • Mayor - Kenbridge
  • Mayor - Victoria
  • Town Council
  • Town Council - Victoria

Mecklenburg County

  • Mayor
  • Town Council

Middlesex County

  • Treasurer
  • Mayor
  • Town Council

Northumberland County

  • Mayor - Kilmarnock
  • Town Council - Kilmarnock

Nottoway County

  • Mayor
  • Town Council - At Large
  • Town Council

Petersburg

  • City Council
  • School Board

Powhatan County

  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • School Board

Prince Edward County

  • Board of Supervisors
  • Mayor
  • Mayor - Pamplin
  • Town Council - At Large
  • Town Council - Pamplin

Richmond County

  • Town Council

Sussex County

  • Mayor
  • Town Council

