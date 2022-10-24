Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here is everything you need to know ahead of casting your ballot.

How do I register?

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. If you need to register or check your registration status, click here.

Oct. 17 is also the last day to make changes to your current registration.

When does voting start?

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28. Your local registrar must receive your request by 5 p.m. that day.

Early voting starts on Friday, Sept. 23, at your local registrar’s office and ends Saturday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. Depending on your locality, there may be some changes to exactly how you vote early. Richmond, for example, is using a ballot-on-demand system. Learn more, HERE.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line by 7 p.m.

Where do I vote?

To find out where you need to go to cast your ballot, you can look up your polling place online or contact your General Registrar.

Some localities have established early voting sites in addition to the local General Registrar’s Office.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Yes. You will need to provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. For a list of acceptable IDs, click here.

What has changed?

Virginia has new congressional districts after the state’s supreme court redrew the lines following the census. With the maps being redrawn, you may notice polling places have changed and see different candidates on ballots. That is why it is essential to check your polling location because it may have changed.

What will be on my ballot?

Virginia kept all of its 11 Congressional districts following the 2020 U.S. Census, but many boundaries were altered due to demographic shifts.

Here is a breakdown of the 11 Virginia congressional races of the United States House of Representatives:

DISTRICT 1

Virginia's new Congressional districts. (Virginia Board of Elections)

Democratic - Herbert C. “Herb” Jones Jr.

Independent - David Bruce Foster

Republican - Rob J. Wittman

DISTRICT 2

Democratic - Elaine G. Luria

Republican - Jen A. Kiggans

DISTRICT 3

Democratic - Robert C. “Bobby” Scott

Republican - Terry T. Namkung

DISTRICT 4

Democratic - A. Donald McEachin

Republican - Leon Benjamin Sr.

DISTRICT 5

Democratic - Joshua M. Throneburg

Republican - Robert G. “Bob” Good

DISTRICT 6

Democratic - Jennifer Lynn Lewis

Republican - Ben L. Cline

DISTRICT 7

Democratic - Abigail A. Spanberger

Republican - Yesli I. Vega

DISTRICT 8

Democratic - Donald S. Beyer, Jr.

Independent - Teddy Fikre

Republican - Karina A. Lipsman

DISTRICT 9

Democratic - Taysha Lee Devaughan

Republican - H. Morgan Griffith

DISTRICT 10

Democratic - Jennifer T. Wexton

Republican - Hung Cao

DISTRICT 11

Democratic - Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly

Republican - James G. “Jim” Myles

Chesterfield Referendum

Voters in Chesterfield will decide on a bond referendum. If approved, the county would use $540 million for renovation and expansion projects for libraries, parks and public safety buildings. However, the majority of the money would go toward schools.

Henrico Referendum

Henrico County voters will have the opportunity to participate in a bond referendum to approve $511.4 million in funding for proposed county capital projects. Henrico Deputy County Manager Brandon Hinton says this is the largest bond referendum ever proposed due to the rising inflation costs. Hinton says they’ll invest this money over the next six years.

Here is a look at what voters will be voting on in Virginia localities as listed by the Virginia Department of Elections:

Amelia County

School Board

Brunswick County

Alberta Mayor

Lawrenceville Mayor

Alberta Town Council Member

Caroline County

Town Council

Chesterfield County

Board of Supervisors (Midlothian District)

Colonial Heights

City Council

School Board

Cumberland County

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Mayor

Member Town Council - At Large

Dinwiddie County

Mayor

Town Council

Essex County

Mayor

Town Council

Hanover County

Member Board of Supervisors

Hopewell

City Council

King William

Clerk of Court

School Board Member

Mayor

Town Council

Lancaster County

Mayor - Kilmarnock

Mayor - White Stone

Town Council - Irvington

Town Council - Kilmarnock

Town Council - White Stone

Louisa County

School Board Member

Mayor

Town Council

Lunenburg County

Mayor - Kenbridge

Mayor - Victoria

Town Council

Town Council - Victoria

Mecklenburg County

Mayor

Town Council

Middlesex County

Treasurer

Mayor

Town Council

Northumberland County

Mayor - Kilmarnock

Town Council - Kilmarnock

Nottoway County

Mayor

Town Council - At Large

Town Council

Petersburg

City Council

School Board

Powhatan County

Commonwealth’s Attorney

School Board

Prince Edward County

Board of Supervisors

Mayor

Mayor - Pamplin

Town Council - At Large

Town Council - Pamplin

Richmond County

Town Council

Sussex County

Mayor

Town Council

