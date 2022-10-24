Hometown Local
Drink Tea for Justice to help Legal Aid Society

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society provides free legal services in civil matters to qualifying low-income Virginians, and has been doing so for 50 years.

Lisa Uhl is one of the organizers of the upcoming Tea for Justice event, a fundraiser for the society.

It’s scheduled for November 9, 2022 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Penthouse at Center in the Square, 1 Market Square, SE.

