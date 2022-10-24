Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges.

Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in Rocky Mount Monday morning as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there are no investigation-related closures in the area.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.