Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Contributed)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges.

Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in Rocky Mount Monday morning as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there are no investigation-related closures in the area.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
A front will trigger a few showers early Wednesday, but until then things are looking nice.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/24/22
Grown Here at Home: Farmer with Cerebral Palsy Gets Help from AgrAbility Virginia
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 24, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 24, 2022