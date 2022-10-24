Here @ Home talks about safely getting rid of prescriptions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One way to help prevent prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands is to dispose of them properly.

Adam Neal, director of RAYSAC, and Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, joined us to talk about how people across our hometowns can get rid of their old prescriptions safely.

National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sites are listed on takethemback.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.