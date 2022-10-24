Hometown Local
Here @ Home talks about safely getting rid of prescriptions

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One way to help prevent prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands is to dispose of them properly.

Adam Neal, director of RAYSAC, and Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, joined us to talk about how people across our hometowns can get rid of their old prescriptions safely.

National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sites are listed on takethemback.org.

