Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property to eminent domain

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coy Ryan’s family home sits on a 12.5-acre lot in Wythe County.

VDOT has plans to take over that land through eminent domain to build a road on the property.

“We’ve been in limbo,” homeowner Coy Ryan said. “We’ve known about it, but you’re in the dark at the same time. There’s no one really to ask.”

Inside the home are murals that Ryan’s father had hand painted by a local artist in the 1990s.

“This is with county back in the 1800s and it represents a lot of the buildings that were either here at one time or still standing,” Ryan said.

The artwork helps tell the story of the area’s past. Unless something happens soon, the paintings will be history as well.

“I’ve been around them my whole life and it’s part of me at this point,” Ryan said. “It’s part of the family. Just to see them bulldozed down, it’s not something I want to see happen.”

According to Ryan, VDOT hopes to have the family relocated in the coming months, meaning the race is on to find a way to preserve these murals.

“I’ve been reaching out to a lot of art appraisers and people of that nature, trying to come up with an idea of putting a good price on it to help the battle with VDOT and also looking in relocation,” Ryan said.

He says finding a solution is easier said than done and the clock is ticking.

“They’re wanting to come up next month with an offer and according to them, we have approximately 90 days to relocate, so it’s happening fast,” Ryan said.

