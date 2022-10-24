Hometown Local
MCPS asking families to fill out free and reduced lunch application

(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is pushing for its families to fill out the free and reduced lunch application.

The school district says the number of students receiving aid affects the amount of funding the district receives and can help students in need get their lunch debt free.

MCPS says fewer families have filled out the application this year.

No students will be turned away from a meal but, they can accumulate debt for the lunches if they are not paid for.

“I would encourage anyone to fill it out,” MCPS Director of Communications Brenda Drake said. “It doesn’t hurt anything and as a matter of fact, all it stands to do is to potentially benefit both the family and the school division.”

Click here to access the application.

