Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M

Latest News

LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
The scene near the Saint Louis school where a fatal shooting occured on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega