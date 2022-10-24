Hometown Local
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night.

James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705.

Police say Frith was driving a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, and hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup being turned left onto Route 40 from Route 705.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

