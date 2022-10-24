Nice sunshine returns with warming temperatures
Front will bring a few showers on Wednesday
- Our warming trend continues
- Isolated showers possible ahead of Wednesday’s front
- Foliage peaking across the region
MONDAY
Monday will feature a good amount of sunshine with a few weather clouds late in the day. Temperatures are going to soar well into the 70s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will feature increasing cloud cover ahead of our next weather maker. Expect a dry day with highs in the 60s and 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Our next front arrives on Wednesday. While isolated showers are possible, especially during the morning hours, most hometowns will stay dry. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds later tin the day.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY
Drier and slightly cooler air filters in behind Wednesday’s front. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s and low in the 40s to near 50°.
NEXT WEEKEND
A more impressive weather maker could arrive for the weekend. An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will attempt to slowly approach our hometowns. Right now, rounds of showers are certainly possible both days. Stay with us as we fine-tune this part of the forecast throughout the workweek. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and 60s.
