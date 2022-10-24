Hometown Local
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. 

Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022.

26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Rt. 460 when a driver hit him.

The vehicle is a 2004-2007 BMW Series wagon, according to police, with damage to the driver side front bumper. It was possibly driven by a Black male with slender build and longer-than-shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact Virginia State Police, Bedford Field Office, at 540-586-7905, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

