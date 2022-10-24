Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera

Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Christian de la Rosa
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) – Florida police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice last week.

One of the attempts was caught on video.

The abduction attempts took place just outside Bennet Elementary School.

Detectives said the man was in a black van Wednesday morning when he approached the girl the first time.

The mother of the 10-year-old said the man had offered the girl candy. Fortunately, the girl was able to get away.

Then, police said he tried to abduct the girl again the next morning.

In surveillance video, the girl can be seen fleeing the man on the left. In the top right corner of the background, the man police said is the suspect can be seen chasing the girl on foot.

“And then when she was running so fast she noticed that her lace was loose, so she went down to tie her lace and when she looked back she saw him still chasing after her,” the girl’s mother said.

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
A Roanoke County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 5th and Shenandoah...
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
Mayor Sherman Lea declared it a city holiday
Roanoke celebrates Dr Pepper Day in city’s Market Square
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law