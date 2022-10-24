Hometown Local
Two taken to hospital, no students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota.

Rescue crews got one person out of the Toyota, along with six dogs. The person was hospitalized, as was one adult from the bus. No students were hurt. There were four students on the bus and three adults, including the driver, who was not hurt.

Police were called late Monday morning to the crash at 5th Street and Shenandoah Avenue.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

