Roanoke celebrates Dr Pepper Day in city’s Market Square

Mayor Sherman Lea declared it a city holiday(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members celebrated Dr Pepper Day in the Market Square on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Sherman Lea declared October 24 as a city holiday because of Roanoke’s connection to the soft drink. The date comes from an ad campaign where people were told they should enjoy a Dr Pepper soda at 10, two and four o’ clock.

Virginia’s first Dr Pepper bottling plant opened in Roanoke back in 1936. From 1957 to 1959, Roanoke residents drank the most Dr Pepper per capita in the world.

The president of Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges explained how people celebrate Roanoke’s history with the popular soda.

”We have a lot of people that have traveled here, they know its just a one day thing to celebrate Dr Pepper Day and so many people collect Dr Pepper memorabilia,” Waynette Anderson said. “You can get a one-of-a kind shirt and add that to your collection.”

People who waited in line got a free t shirt, Dr Pepper and other prizes.

Roanoke still ranks in the top ten places with the highest consumption of Dr Pepper per capita.

