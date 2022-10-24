VDOT advising race fans to follow signs to reduce traffic for races at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT says to expect an increase in the volume of traffic near Martinsville Speedway.

Officials say the increase in traffic is expected to be from October 27 to the 30th.

VDOT says it will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist travelers. Traffic will be routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible. Fans are asked to watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as they approach the speedway.

• From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

• From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

• From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic. Through traffic should use the left lane.

• From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.

VDOT is also reminding drivers of the Route 220 Business northbound bridge replacement currently underway. It is located over Reed Creek about 0.4 miles east of the Route 220 and Route 220 Business intersection. The northbound side is reduced to one lane of travel and may cause delays due to the increase in race traffic.

Those attending the race should closely follow directional information and plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and delays throughout the area.

