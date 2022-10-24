Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin (who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) escaped Eastern State Hospital on 4601 Ironbound Rd in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24. He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male is 5′9″ and weighs 135 lbs with brown hair and many tattoos on both arms and a face tattoo with a skull with a woman’s face. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt, and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

