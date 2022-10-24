Hometown Local
Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo

Mill Mountain Zoo's Zoo Boo
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29.

Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities.  All activities are included with zoo admission.

Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin from the preview the event, and click here for more information.

