Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.
Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.

WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake.

Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them.

Police are now looking for the person or persons who called them in.

A bomb threat is a Class 5 felony in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin (also goes by aliases Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) is 5'9"...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital
A Roanoke County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 5th and Shenandoah...
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Handcuffs
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
Dustin Barret Owens mugshot
Buchanan County man arrested for death of pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake detected in Grayson County
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 25, 2022
Candidate Forums in Lexington
Candidate Forums in Lexington
Candidates form to take place in Lexington