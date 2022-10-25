7@four: Science Museum shows off pumpkin battery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Brooks and Lesley St. Clair are back from the Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four Tuesday to perform a Halloween-themed science experiment.

To preview the experiment, they told WDBJ7, “Lesley St. Clair and I will be creating a pumpkin battery using the science of circuits, just in time for Halloween! Viewers will be able to see what happens when the organic electric charge found in acidic pumpkin juice is introduced to certain metals and attached to a multimeter.”

Watch the video to see it!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.