Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four: Science Museum shows off pumpkin battery

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Brooks and Lesley St. Clair are back from the Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four Tuesday to perform a Halloween-themed science experiment.

To preview the experiment, they told WDBJ7, “Lesley St. Clair and I will be creating a pumpkin battery using the science of circuits, just in time for Halloween! Viewers will be able to see what happens when the organic electric charge found in acidic pumpkin juice is introduced to certain metals and attached to a multimeter.”

Watch the video to see it!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
A Roanoke County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 5th and Shenandoah...
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property to eminent domain
Handcuffs
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

Latest News

Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
Salem Fun Times Party Warehouse Closing
Grayson Co. Hit By 2.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services
Danville Pittsylvania Community Services to expand and increase staffing