Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch. Miyares touches base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence.

He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to testify against violent repeat-offenders.

Miyares states “Operation ceasefire is, we viewed kind of the three-step process. This is coming from our office in connection with the governor’s office. One of it is intervention, we are going to push for different intervention programs for young people, so they know not to join gang activity. It’s also prosecution, if you are a repeat violent offender using a gun to commission a felony, we are going to be prosecuting you to the fullest extent of the law. The last is protection, and this has set up a victim witness protection fund. Whether its traveling or lodging so that they can feel comfortable coming forward.”

Lynchburg is one of 13 cities listed under Operation Ceasefire. Miyares says it’s because of increased crime and drugs.

He states “Unfortunately, you are seeing an influx of both meth an fentanyl. A lot of it is crossing our southern border. We are seeing it come to our communities and what is so tragic, what I am seeing all over the commonwealth are people who think they are taking something else. It could be so much as a Percocet they get a party that they pass away from. Everybody has to be careful, one pill can kill”

We reached out to the Lynchburg Police Department on how Operation ceasefire will impact their jobs, and they told us they plan to meet with the Attorney General’s office about how to implement the program in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.