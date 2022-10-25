Bedford County joint meeting outlines current and future operations in public schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sound of a gavel on each side of the room kicked off the joint meeting between the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and Bedford County School Board. The opening discussion was on current enrollment and the trends seen at Bedford County Public Schools.

According to data given out at the meeting, BCPS has seen a decline in enrollment almost every year since the 2013-2014 school year. There was a slight increase from 2016-2017 with 9,707 students to 9,722 students in 2017-2018.

The pandemic impact was clear as enrollment decreased from 9,562 in 2019-2020 to 9,090 now in 2022-2023. One of the trends seen during the pandemic was parents taking their kids out of public schools and into home schooling. Which rose from 836 in 2019-2020 to 1,387 in 2021-2022 and has dropped to 1,315 in the 2022-2023 school year.

“My concern would be people are leaving us because we’re not meeting their needs. We’re not providing what they need for their child,” said Dr. Marc Bergin, superintendent for BCPS.

A positive for this school year is enrollment has bounced back slightly, with an 81 student increase totaling 9,090 this year. Bergin is hoping BCPS can also continue to bring back the families who left the school division during the pandemic.

But tonight wasn’t only about enrollment, it was a chance for BCPS leaders to put the Capital Improvement Plan on the Board of Supervisors radar, the 10-year plan will need some help in funding in the coming years.

“One of the key parts of meeting here together tonight was for both boards to have a clear understanding of what are challenges are looking forward, so we can start to meet regularly and discuss solutions to those challenges,” said Bergin.

The Board of Supervisors were understanding on BCPS’s needs and knows this is just the beginning of these discussions.

“I’d rather know now than later. If you find out at the last minute, you’d have no time to adjust, so we need to adjust these numbers,” said chairman John Sharp.

“It all takes money. We have a strong partnership with our board of supervisors and with our locally elected delegates in Richmond combined to bring in the funding we need for the operating budget and the capital improvement budget,” said Bergin.

It’s clear the school board and the board of supervisors know the importance of these continued discussions and on providing the best future possible for everyone at BCPS.

