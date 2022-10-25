Business leaders held a conference in Lynchburg to discuss cyber awareness month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Innovate Lynchburg held a conference at Central Virginia Community College on Monday, to discuss cyber security awareness. Experts say the number one concern businesses should Look out for, is fraudulent emails.

“One of the most important things right now is ransom-wear, clicking on a link in an email can be very dangerous. Particularly in industries where there is a lot of protected information. Healthcare is one that is a target right now,” says Cathie Brown, Vice President of Consulting Services for Clear Water Compliance

Ransomware is predicted to costs victims more than 200 billion dollars annually by 2031, according to an article by Cybercrime Magazine. A staggering number compared to 20 billion dollars reported in 2021.

Jeanette Hatch, IS Security Manager for Genworth says corporations and consumers should change passwords regularly.

Hatch states “You shouldn’t be reusing passwords, you should definitely be changing them on a regular basis. Every 30 days even, just depending on the type of information that you use your email for.”

Another solution is checking the domain for accuracy and thinking, before clicking.

Hatch states “If you see misspellings, mistakes look at the domain. If something seems off you just shouldn’t click on it.”

