Campaigns ramp up efforts to get out the vote

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With early voting under way in Virginia, and Election Day now just two weeks away, campaigns are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote.

Monday night, Roanoke Democrats gathered in support of four candidates for city council: Luke Priddy, Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin.

Richmond State Senator Jennifer McClellan said local government touches on every aspect of daily life and local elections often turn on a small number of votes.

“Every single vote matters. We saw at the state level, where a House race came down to drawing a name out of a bowl,” McClellan said in an interview. “At the local level it really could come down to one vote, so make sure everybody goes out and votes.”

Republicans, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, are expected in Roanoke later this week, for a Get Out the Vote Rally of their own.

