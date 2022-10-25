Candidates form to take place in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Those on the ballot are making their final push as we get closer to Election Day.

You can hear from some of those people asking for your vote.

There’s a forum happening in Lexington on Tuesday for candidates on the ballot including those running for the House of Representatives 6th District.

Republican Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis are expected to be there and available to answer questions.

Cline currently represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

Jennifer Lewis is a mental health worker and community advocate.

It’s being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce serving Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County.

The forum will take place at the Hampton Inn in downtown Lexington from 6 p.m. to 8p.m.

As a reminder, Election Day is November 8th.

