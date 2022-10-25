Danville Pittsylvania Community Services to expand and increase staffing

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is expanding to offer 23-hour crisis stabilization and increase staffing.

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services provides mental health, substance use, and prevention services for those in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area.

They recently received $100,000 in funding from Pittsylvania County to expand its crisis center.

“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time,” explained Melanie Tosh, director of adult clinical services. “The funding has not been there, but we’ve been blessed to have been offered that funding. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to offer that in our area because we have individuals who need services.”

The new center will be on Piney Forest Road and be much larger than the current crisis center.

“We’re in a crisis center now that’s located on West Main Street. That building is a little too small for us. We’re outgrowing it, which is a good thing. So, part of our expansion of our services is that we’ll be going into a bigger building.”

Tosh says finding hospital beds for patients dealing with a behavioral crises has been difficult since the pandemic.

“Some of the issues that are happening over the last couple of years, especially with COVID Starting in 2020, we have seen the hospitals become at capacity. So, it’s difficult to find inpatient psych beds for individuals who are in crisis,” said Tosh.

To try and reduce the number of behavioral health crises hospitalizations, the new center will include 23-hour crisis stabilization.

“That’s where individuals who are in a crisis who may be able to be deescalated. They can get some wraparound services and stay for up to 23 hours while our staff works with them to figure out how they would be able to obtain the correct services they need out in the community.”

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is already looking to hire a nurse manager and a psychiatrist. For more information on how to apply, email Melanie Tosh at mtosh@dpcs.org.

They hope to be moved into the new crises center by next June.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.