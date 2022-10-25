Downtown Ambassador program beginning to make a difference in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall has arrived in Roanoke’s Market Square and members of the Ambassador Program Clean Team have found plenty of work clearing fallen leaves.

But that’s just the beginning of the jobs they’ve have tackled since the program started in mid-September.

“I see the numbers every day of the work that they’re doing,” said Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Incorporated, “and it’s really incredible what they’ve accomplished in such a short period of time.”

79 blocks of weed abatement, 88 bags of litter collected, 194 items of small bulk trash removed are just some of the stats Clark has collected.

“I think we’re getting there,” said Operations Manager Bri Dickerson. “I think being 45 days into the program, we’re still trying to develop best practices, and what’s going to work for everybody.”

Administered by the company Block By Block, and funded by Downtown Roanoke Incorporated and a group of community partners, the team is trying to improve the downtown experience on multiple fronts, by keeping downtown clean, engaging visitors and by reaching out to businesses, and individuals in need of services.

“We’ve got several people, I think, five people have been able to get housing, and we were able to assist them with that,” said Community Outreach Specialist Alex Hash. “We’ve been able to assist individuals in receiving mental health help.”

We heard a variety of opinions from employees of downtown businesses.

Some said they are supportive, and can already see a difference. Another questioned whether it is worth the money. And a third said the jury is still out.

Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is inviting feedback, with a form on the DRI website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.