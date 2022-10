GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning.

Earthquakes aren’t uncommon in Virginia, below you can see the number of 2.5+ magnitude earthquakes since 1800:

Number of 2.5 magnitude earthquakes in Virginia since 1800. (WDBJ7)

Earthquake detected on Virginia Tech seismograph. (Virginia Tech)

