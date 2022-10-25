Elmwood on Ice returning for seventh season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice is reopening for its seventh season.

The popular outdoor ice-skating rink will reopen November 23.

The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters at a time. The cost of admission will be $6 and skate rentals will be $2. Season passes will also be available for $75.

Elmwood on Ice will be open until January 29th, 2023. The rink’s hours can be found below:

Thursday & Friday - 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Saturday - 11:00am - 10:00pm

Sunday - 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Extended hours from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm when schools are out (Roanoke City Schedule)

To see the full schedule, visit ElmwoodOnIce.com.

WDBJ7 is a sponsor of Elmwood on Ice.

